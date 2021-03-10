RAGBRAI 2021 details finalized

LE MARS, Iowa -- RAGBRAI officials announced this week that the 48th annual ride will officially proceed this summer.

The ride begins in Le Mars on July 25 and ends in Clinton, Iowa, on July 31. Registration for weeklong riders, at RAGBRAI.com, will be open until April 1, while day-passes registration remains open until June 1.

A considerable degree of uncertainty had loomed over the 2021 RAGBRAI since last year. This year's route is mostly the same as the one planned for last year's canceled ride, except for the exclusion of Storm Lake and Maquoketa.

Storm Lake backed out of the ride in December due to COVID-19 concerns as well as uncertainty over space and accommodations for the riders. Maquoketa, in Jackson County, had pulled out of RAGBRAI last year due primarily to road construction.

Sac City has replaced Storm Lake, while DeWitt, a community in Clinton County, will serve as an overnight stop in place of Maquoketa. The changes to the route were unveiled at the end of January.