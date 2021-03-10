RAGBRAI 2021 details finalized

LE MARS, Iowa -- RAGBRAI officials announced this week that the 48th annual ride will officially proceed this summer.
The ride begins in Le Mars on July 25 and ends in Clinton, Iowa, on July 31. Registration for weeklong riders, at RAGBRAI.com, will be open until April 1, while day-passes registration remains open until June 1.
A considerable degree of uncertainty had loomed over the 2021 RAGBRAI since last year. This year's route is mostly the same as the one planned for last year's canceled ride, except for the exclusion of Storm Lake and Maquoketa.
Storm Lake backed out of the ride in December due to COVID-19 concerns as well as uncertainty over space and accommodations for the riders. Maquoketa, in Jackson County, had pulled out of RAGBRAI last year due primarily to road construction.
Sac City has replaced Storm Lake, while DeWitt, a community in Clinton County, will serve as an overnight stop in place of Maquoketa. The changes to the route were unveiled at the end of January.
"Our towns and host communities have been instrumental in getting us to today," RAGBRAI Ride Director Dieter Drake said in a statement. "We have five months of planning still and together we'll finally have the 48th RAGBRAI. We couldn't be more excited to work with them to bring this great Iowa tradition back in July."
The RAGBRAI route this year is 426 miles long with 11,418 feet of climb.
In a Q-and-A regarding this year's ride, RAGBRAI officials wrote that there are no plans to restrict the number of riders, but that a "pre-event health screening" will be required of all riders, and that daily health screenings will be conducted daily on staffers, volunteers and vendors. Officials intend to defer to state guidelines on the virus, though they "expect the further relaxing of rules & guidelines regarding various safety measures."
RAGBRAI -- the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa -- typically attracts thousands of cyclists. Along with most large events, it was felled by the pandemic last year.
Each day of the route this year features a different theme -- the first day of the ride has a "Mile of Silence," which in previous years has been dedicated to cyclists killed or injured on the road.
The route is set to begin in Le Mars on July 25, riding from there through Oyens, Remsen, Marcus, Cleghorn, Meriden, Cherokee, Aurelia, Alta, Schaller and Early, before stopping for the night in Sac City.
On July 26, riders are set to take off from Sac City toward Lytton, Rockwell City, Rinard, Somers, Roelyn and Moorland before stopping at Fort Dodge.
The ride on July 27 heads toward Duncombe, then Webster City, Blairsburg, Williams and Alden before stopping at Iowa Falls.
On July 28, riders well head east toward Ackley, Austinville, Applington, Parkersburg, New Hartford and Janesville, resting overnight in Waterloo.
From Waterloo the morning of July 29, riders will head on toward Evansdale, Raymar, Gilbertville, Brandon, Urbana, Center Point, Alice and Central City before reaching Anamosa.
On July 30, riders will depart toward Hale, Oxford Junction, Lost Nation and Calamus before stopping in DeWitt.
Finally, on July 31 -- the shortest leg of the journey by far -- riders will see Charlotte, Goose Lake and Six Mile and arrive at Clinton, the final destination on the far-eastern end of the state.