Randolph man dies in workplace accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Randolph, Nebraska, man died Saturday as a result of a workplace accident in Norfolk.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. Saturday to the Continental rubber hose manufacturing plant, 2701 W. Omaha Ave., where Keith Polenske, 50, fell from a lift and hit his head, according to a Madison County Sheriff's Office news release. Polenske died from his injuries at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Witnesses told investigators that Polenske had been working on a scissor lift when an automated crane struck the lift, tipping it over and causing Polenske to fall to the ground.

The sheriff's office and the Madison County Attorney's Office continue to investigate the incident.

