LE MARS, Iowa -- The Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor will be closed October 1 to November 18, for the first phase of a major remodeling that has a planned finish in summer 2019.
The parlor is located at 115 Central Ave. NW, and the changes were first announced in June.
The Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor, which attracts an estimated 230,000 visitors to downtown Le Mars each year, could soon host up to 500,000 guests, if the planned renovation and addition does what Wells Enterprises officials envision.
A release said the parlor will be undergoing "major changes to add cool new elements...to make the sweetest spot on main street even sweeter." The pieces include an interactive children’s area, theatre, new event space and outdoor rooftop seating.
The Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor will re-open with limited service on November 19, in order to serve people through the holiday period and into early 2019. Phase two of construction will begin on March 1, when the business will close again, with plans to re-open to celebrate Ice Cream Days, a major Le Mars summer festival, on June 12-15. That would also be in time for Le Mars Sesquicentennial festivities.
Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor will grow from 11,266 square to nearly 19,000 square feet, Adam Baumgartner, vice president of retail sales at Wells, said when remodeling renderings were first shared in June. Currently, 147 diners can be seated the parlor, a figure that will grow to seating for 157 inside, along with roughly 50 rooftop seats.