Remsen man injured in Cherokee County collision

MARCUS, Iowa -- A man was transported with injuries to a hospital after a two-unit collision in Cherokee County on Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol reported the collision occurred about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and C Avenue, just west of Marcus. Raphael Marx, 73, of Remsen, Iowa, was driving a 2010 Nissan truck eastbound on Highway 3, when the accident report said he slowed for a turning vehicle.

Also heading eastbound on Highway 3 was Dreysen Lindgren, 21, of Kingsley, Iowa, who was driving a 1993 International Harvester truck trailer. The report said Lindgren was distracted by looking at a combine in a nearby field, then locked the brakes of his unit and struck the back of Marx's truck.

Lindgren then jack-knifed into the south ditch of Highway 3, and he was uninjured. Marx had suspected serious or incapacitating injuries and was taken by ambulance to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa.

In a Monday tweet, Iowa State Patrol reminded people to be cautious when driving during the time crop harvesting is underway.