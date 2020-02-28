Reunion set at Sioux City hospital for heart patients

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center will hold its first Heart Surgery Reunion on Saturday.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the Heart and Vascular Center, on fourth floor, at the hospital, which is located at 801 Fifth St.
The event, which runs for 90 minutes, will allow former heart patients to connect with their surgeon, physicians and team of medical professionals who worked with them.
Talks will include information on innovations coming to MercyOne Siouxland, with a short program at 10:45 a.m., featuring Dr. Giovanni Ciuffo, Medical Director of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.
