Reynolds extends Iowa K-12 school closures through end of April

Reynolds specified she is not ordering schools to close for the remainder of this school year and noted it was important schools provide continuous learning opportunities to their students.

The Iowa Department of Education has created two options for districts to provide continuous learning: Learning opportunities can be voluntary or required, and districts will need to make a decision and notify the department by April 10.

Last week, the first coronavirus-related death in Iowa was confirmed, and there are now a total of 11 deaths, after tqwo more were reported Thursday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

