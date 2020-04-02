Reynolds extends Iowa K-12 school closures through end of April

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday extended the closure of K-12 schools through April 30, lengthening the time from the previous date of April 13.
“Keeping Iowan students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but it remains necessary for now,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds made the announcement in a midday press conference, and the April 30 date now matches the closure duration of South Dakota, after action taken last week by Gov. Kristi Noem.
On March 15, Reynolds recommended K-12 districts halt classes for at least four weeks, as coronavirus concerns swept through the state. Most schools called off classes by March 16 or 17.
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered Nebraska schools to remain closed to students through May 31, as officials reported that the state's COVID-19 death toll has risen to five. That decision ensures Nebraska children won't be returning this school year to the close quarters of their classrooms, and Ricketts also canceled school extracurricular activities.
Reynolds specified she is not ordering schools to close for the remainder of this school year and noted it was important schools provide continuous learning opportunities to their students.
The Iowa Department of Education has created two options for districts to provide continuous learning: Learning opportunities can be voluntary or required, and districts will need to make a decision and notify the department by April 10.
Last week, the first coronavirus-related death in Iowa was confirmed, and there are now a total of 11 deaths, after tqwo more were reported Thursday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
