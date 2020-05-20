Reynolds: Iowa movie theaters, museums, more state park facilities open for Memorial Day

The governor said bars and other establishments that have been limited to carryout and delivery of alcoholic beverages will be permitted to reopen on May 28 for indoor or outdoor seating with 50 percent capacity and they must follow the same public health measures and business guidance that restaurants have implemented.

“Business owners across Iowa are eager to get back to work. I believe that Iowans are willing to continue to do their part as well so that businesses and entertainment and activities can resume again, even if the rules of engagement are different from now,” she said.

”It is up to Iowans to decide when they are ready to resume normal activities,” the governor added, “but it will continue to take all of us working together and practicing personal responsibility to keep virus activity at a manageable level and balance the health of safety with getting life and business back to normal.”

Reynolds’ proclamation Wednesday did not reopen casinos or amusement parks in Iowa, with the governor noting discussions are underway to decide when and how those operations can resume.

Reynolds’ announcement came on a day when the number of Iowans who have died due to the coronavirus outbreak is on the rise again.