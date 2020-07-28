You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Riverside pool closes for season after lifeguard tests positive for COVID-19
View Comments
alert

Riverside pool closes for season after lifeguard tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Riverside Aquatic Center

Children swim at the Riverside Aquatic Center in Sioux City in this 2017 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Riverside Aquatic Center was abruptly closed Tuesday, after city officials announced a lifeguard who worked at the pool tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure was announced late Tuesday afternoon, as a decision of the Parks and Recreation Department. A city release said the lifeguard had not worked at Riverside since Friday, but the closure was necessary to protect the health and safety of swimmers.

The city operates three pools, and the Leif Erikson and Lewis pools will remain open, as scheduled, through Sunday. Capacity for open swim sessions will continue to be monitored and updates will be announced on the Sioux City Public Pools Facebook page.

For those who had been enrolled in Riverside swimming lessons, a pro-rated refund or transferring swim lessons to Leif Erikson or Lewis pools is being offered. Those with questions should contact the Parks and Recreation office at 279-6126.

6 Siouxland 'staycation' sites you need to know
Later than normal, Sioux City pools open for first day of swimming
Woodbury County leads Northwest Iowa in COVID-19 antibody tests
Dakota Thurston County Fair goes on with altered schedule

PHOTOS: Sioux City swimming pools through the years

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News