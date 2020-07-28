Riverside pool closes for season after lifeguard tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The Riverside Aquatic Center was abruptly closed Tuesday, after city officials announced a lifeguard who worked at the pool tested positive for COVID-19.
The closure was announced late Tuesday afternoon, as a decision of the Parks and Recreation Department. A city release said the lifeguard had not worked at Riverside since Friday, but the closure was necessary to protect the health and safety of swimmers.
The city operates three pools, and the Leif Erikson and Lewis pools will remain open, as scheduled, through Sunday. Capacity for open swim sessions will continue to be monitored and updates will be announced on the Sioux City Public Pools Facebook page.
For those who had been enrolled in Riverside swimming lessons, a pro-rated refund or transferring swim lessons to Leif Erikson or Lewis pools is being offered. Those with questions should contact the Parks and Recreation office at 279-6126.
