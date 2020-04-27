Road construction to resume near Hubbard, Gavins Point Dam

HUBBARD, Neb. -- Construction is scheduled to resume this week on two Northeast Nebraska road projects.
The rehabilitation of an 11-mile segment of Nebraska Highway 35 will require reduction of traffic through the construction zone to one lane beginning three miles southwest of Hubbard. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to maintain traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in August, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Work also will resume on Nebraska Highway 121 from Gavins Point Dam east to U.S. Highway 81. Work will include asphalt overlay, shoulder and culvert work. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected to be finished in late fall.
