Road work to close section of Highway 10 in Sioux County

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Transportation will close a section of Iowa Highway 10 in Sioux County later this week for a bridge approach and pavement rehabilitation project.
Iowa 10 west of U.S. Highway 75 will be closed on Thursday, weather permitting, for six weeks.
During the construction, traffic will be detoured onto Sioux County roads B-46 and K-22.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
