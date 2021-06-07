 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road work to close section of Highway 10 in Sioux County
0 Comments

Road work to close section of Highway 10 in Sioux County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock roads construction report
Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Transportation will close a section of Iowa Highway 10 in Sioux County later this week for a bridge approach and pavement rehabilitation project.

Iowa 10 west of U.S. Highway 75 will be closed on Thursday, weather permitting, for six weeks.

During the construction, traffic will be detoured onto Sioux County roads B-46 and K-22.

0:54 WATCH NOW: Dordt University radio station KDCR FM to close after 53 years of broadcasting
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maldives foreign minister elected UNGA president

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News