Rock Rapids attorney appointed district court judge
Rock Rapids attorney appointed district court judge

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday she has appointed Shayne Mayer of Rock Rapids to serve as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 3A.

Shayne Mayer mugshot

Mayer

Mayer is the Lyon County attorney and president of the Iowa County Attorneys Association. She previously was in a private law practice in Iowa and South Dakota. She received her undergraduate degree from Briar Cliff University and her law degree from the University of South Dakota’s School of Law.

Mayer fills the vacancy created by the coming retirement of District Court Judge Don Courtney. Judicial Election District 3A includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola and Palo Alto counties.

