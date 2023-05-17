EDNA, Iowa -- A Rock Rapids, Iowa, man died Wednesday in a tractor rollover after the sprayer he was towing was struck by a passing truck in rural Lyon County.

The accident occurred in the 3600 block of 180th Street near Edna at 11:13 a.m., when a westbound tank truck driven by Dennis Hayenga, 82, of Little Rock, Iowa, was attempting to pass an International Farmall tractor towing a sprayer.

According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the truck struck the left rear corner of the sprayer, which became detached from the tractor and rolled. The tractor also rolled into the ditch, and its driver, Myron Krull, 77, was killed.