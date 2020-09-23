Rock Valley man dies in 2-vehicle collision

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed late Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision at a rural Sioux County intersection.
Robert De Jong, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at 10:16 p.m. at the intersection of 340th Street and Eagle Avenue, three miles south of Rock Valley.
According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, De Jong was southbound on Eagle Avenue in a Buick Park Avenue when he collided with a westbound Freightliner straight truck driven by Stephen Richter, 61, of Rock Valley, who was driving on 340th Street.
Richter was transported to Hegg Health Center Avera in Rock Valley for treatment of his injuries.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.