 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Valley man dies in 2-vehicle collision
View Comments

Rock Valley man dies in 2-vehicle collision

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed late Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision at a rural Sioux County intersection.

Robert De Jong, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at 10:16 p.m. at the intersection of 340th Street and Eagle Avenue, three miles south of Rock Valley.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, De Jong was southbound on Eagle Avenue in a Buick Park Avenue when he collided with a westbound Freightliner straight truck driven by Stephen Richter, 61, of Rock Valley, who was driving on 340th Street.

Richter was transported to Hegg Health Center Avera in Rock Valley for treatment of his injuries.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News