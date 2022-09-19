Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.

Lopez-Lopez, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, Marco Vincio Lopez-Lopez, 32, and a 3-year-old girl, both of Rock Valley, were transported to the hospital in Sioux Center and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash, according to the State Patrol accident report.