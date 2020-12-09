Rock Valley students evacuated after bomb threat

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- Students at Rock Valley Community School were evacuated from the building Wednesday and later sent home after a bomb threat at the school.

The district notified authorities at about 11 a.m. that a note had been found in a bathroom at the school, which houses grades kindergarten through 12.

Rock Valley police, along with the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and fire departments from Rock Valley and Hull responded and helped clear the school. In a Facebook post, superintendent Chad Janzen said that students were taken to a secure location.

No bomb was found.

"Law enforcement searched the building and found the threat not to be credible," Rock Valley police chief Monte Warburton said in a news release.

Students were later returned to their parents.

There have been no arrests, Warburton said, and the incident remains under investigation.

