Rock Valley teen hurt in moped accident

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley teenager was seriously injured Monday when his moped was struck by a vehicle at a city intersection.

Rock Valley police chief Monte Warburton said Caleb Baker, 15, was northbound on 19th Avenue at 4:07 p.m. After stopping at a stop sign at the intersection with 14th Street, Baker failed to yield the right of way to a westbound Chevrolet Equinox and was struck in the intersection.

Baker was knocked unconscious in the collision and was transported to Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley before being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment of serious and incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Equinox, Helen Dekam, 72, of Doon, Iowa, was not injured.

Warburton said no citations have been issued at this time.

