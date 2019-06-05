SIOUX CITY -- Ron Peterson, the Journal publisher for 20 years, on Wednesday announced his retirement, which is effective June 30.
Peterson made the announcement to the assembled Journal employees in a meeting.
Peterson, 61, has been the Journal's publisher since 1999. He came to the Journal in another role in 1985, when it was led by former publisher Dean Krenz.
Lee Enterprises Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing Nathan Bekke said Peterson was well known as a strong leader for the Journal, within Lee and the Siouxland community.
"He is a great professional. He is terrific at what he does," Bekke said at the event.
A national search will be undertaken for Peterson's successor in the role, a process that is expected to take four months, Bekke said. The Journal's retail advertising manager Chad Pauling will serve as interim publisher.