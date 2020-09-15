Royal grain elevator to receive grain this fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROYAL, Iowa -- While the cause of an Ag Partners grain elevator explosion in Royal remains under investigation, the company is preparing to receive grain at the facility this fall.

The site has been redesigned to enable customers to deliver grain, and all bin space will be utilized except for 330,000 bushels of storage that is not usable as a result of the Aug. 25 explosion, Dan DeJong, vice president of operations, said in a news release. Scale and traffic routes for delivery remain the same.

DeJong said the elevator should be partially functional within a week and fully functional during the week of Sept. 21.

The company has said the elevator experienced a grain dust incident the day of the explosion. There were no injuries.

Ag Partners plans to rebuild the location, the news release said.

Ag Partners, a cooperative based in Albert City, Iowa, operates several facilities throughout Northwest Iowa, offering grain, agronomy, feed and petroleum services and products.

