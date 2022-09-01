 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Royal, Iowa crash injures three

ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.

The girl's vehicle collided with a Ford Excursion driven by Jean Steen, 34, of Sutherland, Iowa, who was on County Road B-40. Steen's vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled several times. She and two children in the vehicle were transported to Spencer Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The teen driver sought medical attention for minor injuries. She was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

