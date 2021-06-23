S.D. authorities probing Clay County vehicle fire, death

PIERRE, S.D. -- State and local authorities are investigating a vehicle fire and death discovered Tuesday in rural Clay County.
A news release from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation gave no other details about the discovery, where the vehicle was located or how many victims were involved.
The DCI said there is no threat to the public, and no suspects are being sought.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said no more information would be released at this time, and a DCI spokesman said the agency does not comment on ongoing investigations.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
