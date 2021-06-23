 Skip to main content
S.D. authorities probing Clay County vehicle fire, death
S.D. authorities probing Clay County vehicle fire, death

Clay County care fire, death investigation

Authorities investigate the scene of a car fire and death in rural Clay County, South Dakota. The car was reported to authorities Tuesday.

 Provided by South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation

PIERRE, S.D. -- State and local authorities are investigating a vehicle fire and death discovered Tuesday in rural Clay County.

A news release from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation gave no other details about the discovery, where the vehicle was located or how many victims were involved.

The DCI said there is no threat to the public, and no suspects are being sought.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said no more information would be released at this time, and a DCI spokesman said the agency does not comment on ongoing investigations.

