Sac County authorities investigating fatal ATV crash
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Sac County authorities are investigating an ATV crash that resulted in the death of a Sac City teenager.

Ryan Stephens, 17, died as a result of injuries he sustained when the ATV on which he was riding struck a tree at lower Hagge Park south of Sac City at approximately 2:30 a.m. May 18, Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure said in a news release.

Stephens died three days later in a Sioux City hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, Stephens was riding on the back of the ATV driven by 21-year-old Kele Robinson, of Sac City, who lost control of the ATV and struck a tree. Robinson was ejected and landed in the Raccoon River.

The sheriff's office has obtained a sample of Robinson's blood, which is undergoing toxicology testing. A search warrant was served at Robinson's Sac City home, and authorities seized drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

