Schaller construction worker hit by truck on I-29
Schaller construction worker hit by truck on I-29

GLENWOOD, Iowa -- A Schaller, Iowa, construction worker was struck by a semitrailer Tuesday on Interstate 29 in southwest Iowa.

Wayne Hanson, 70, was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after he was struck by the northbound truck at about 12:34 p.m. in a construction zone at mile marker 32 near Glenwood in Mills County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Hanson was walking west while attempting to cross the single lane of traffic when he was hit by the truck, driven by William McBee, 60, of Dunlap, Tennessee.

911 phone
