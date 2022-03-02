School bond issues at West Sioux, Rock Valley fail

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Bond issues in two Sioux County school districts both failed to pass Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Sioux County Auditor's office, a $15.7 million bond issue in the West Sioux Community School District received 715 votes in favor and 530 votes against. The 57.4% approval rate fell just short of the 60% required to pass.

In the Rock Valley Community School District, 520 patrons voted in favor of a $25 million bond issue and 467 voted against it. The vote's 52.6% approval failed to meet the needed 60%.

West Sioux was seeking to build a new elementary school in Ireton.

Bond funds in Rock Valley would have been used to build a new high school and an 1,800-seat gymnasium and remodel the existing middle/high school into a middle school. Parking also would have been expanded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.