PAULLINA, Iowa -- Voters in the South O'Brien Community School District on Tuesday approved a $25.9 million bond issue that will fund additions and renovations to the district's buildings.

For the second time in a year, a bond issue to fund elementary school improvements in the West Sioux Community School District failed.

Needing 60% approval to pass, the South O'Brien bond issue had 676 votes in favor and 418 against for a 61.8% approval.

West Sioux's $14.9 million bond issue narrowly missed passage with 58.5% approval. The final vote was 379-269.

A $1.5 million bond issue for a new community center in Doon received 75% voter approval.

In South O'Brien, plans call for construction at the junior/senior high school in Paullina of an agricultural wing and greenhouse, an industrial arts wing, auxiliary gym and a community fitness center. Renovations will be made to the current weight room, locker rooms and parking lots. The former industrial arts building will be remodeled and become home to the central office, school board meeting room and alternative school.

The school's 1925 portion will be demolished and replaced with science and multipurpose rooms.

The gymnasium at the elementary school, located in Primghar, also will be renovated and upgraded.

West Sioux's bond issue would have funded additions and renovations to the district's elementary schools in Hawarden and Ireton. In March 2022, $15.7 million bond issue to build a new elementary school in Ireton failed to pass after receiving 57.4% approval.