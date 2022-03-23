 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School bus strikes vehicle near Ireton

IRETON, Iowa -- The driver of a Unity Christian High School bus was cited after he struck a pickup truck on a rural Sioux County road Monday.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Robert Van Gelder, 74, of Alton, Iowa, was driving west in the bus at 4:37 p.m. on 420th Street, six miles northwest of Ireton. Van Gelder crossed the center of the road and struck a westbound Ford Ranger driven by Taylor Schmidt, 16, of Hawarden, Iowa.

Ireton school bus crash

A Unity Christian High School school bus was involved in a collision with a pickup truck Monday near Ireton. Minor injuries were reported.

Both drivers lost control of their vehicles, which both entered the south ditch and came to rest on their sides.

One 17-year-old passenger was in the bus, reported minor injuries and declined medical attention. Schmidt and two passengers in the Ranger were transported by ambulance to Hawarden Regional Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The bus had approximately $50,000 in damage, and the Ranger had $3,000 in damage.

Van Gelder was cited for failure to maintain proper lane.

