Search firm hired for process of selecting Morningside College president

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College has hired a Washington, D.C.-based search firm to assist in the the process of picking the next college president.

The board of directors are working to pick a successor for President John Reynders, who in March announced he was delaying his previously announced retirement by one year, to provide stability at a time the college was dealing with educating students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally slated to retire in June 2021, Reynolds will now retire in June 2022. The 12th president in Morningside history, he has served in that role since 1999.

According to a Tuesday release from Morningside College, four search firms were considered for the work. A Morningside transition committee comprised of board members made a unanimous recommendation that AGB Search be retained, and the board’s executive committee approved that step.

Morningside board chair Craig Struve serves as chairman for the president search committee.