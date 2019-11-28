Second round of dicey weather hits Siouxland during Thanksgiving week

The Dakota County (Nebraska) Emergency Management Agency in a Thursday post warned that areas of freezing drizzle are expected through midday Friday. The agency said that will result in icy and slippery roads, through a glaze that sticks on highways.

The NWS office in Sioux Falls said the chance of precipitation rises to 100 percent for Sioux City on Friday. After an overnight low of 27 degrees, the high temperature is expected to be 40 degrees, with freezing drizzle up to 11 a.m., then shifting to drizzle for a few hours, then to rain by early afternoon.

The accumulation of ice is forecast to taper off as Friday goes on, and Saturday will warm into the upper-40s, albeit with a strong chance of rain for much of the day. The wet week will continue, with the weather service saying the rain will turn to snow on Saturday evening, with the possible accumulation of up to one inch.

The snow is expected to continue on Sunday, with patchy blowing snow until about noon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.