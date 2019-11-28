Second round of dicey weather hits Siouxland during Thanksgiving week

SIOUX CITY -- The start time kept moving back in fortuitous fashion for people who wanted to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday, but a troublesome weather pattern may create travel problems for people on Friday and into the weekend.
Every tri-state Siouxland county is under a winter weather advisory for 24 hours through midday Friday, as the National Weather Service forecast holds a chance for three types of precipitation -- snow, freezing rain and freezing drizzle. The pattern at one point was to arrive in Sioux City at about noon on Thanksgiving, then it was pushed back to mid afternoon and then evening.
The upshot is a second dicey storm this week may not only have impacted travelers prior to the holiday, but also after it.
The first storm lasted about 12 hours from early afternoon Tuesday into Wednesday morning, resulting in six inches of snow in Sioux City and totals of four inches in Northwest Iowa in a diagonal stretching northeast. That resulted in many school districts, including Sioux City, calling off classes for the day before Thanksgiving, extending the previously planned break for pupils and teachers.
The Dakota County (Nebraska) Emergency Management Agency in a Thursday post warned that areas of freezing drizzle are expected through midday Friday. The agency said that will result in icy and slippery roads, through a glaze that sticks on highways.
The NWS office in Sioux Falls said the chance of precipitation rises to 100 percent for Sioux City on Friday. After an overnight low of 27 degrees, the high temperature is expected to be 40 degrees, with freezing drizzle up to 11 a.m., then shifting to drizzle for a few hours, then to rain by early afternoon.
The accumulation of ice is forecast to taper off as Friday goes on, and Saturday will warm into the upper-40s, albeit with a strong chance of rain for much of the day. The wet week will continue, with the weather service saying the rain will turn to snow on Saturday evening, with the possible accumulation of up to one inch.
The snow is expected to continue on Sunday, with patchy blowing snow until about noon.