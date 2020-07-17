Section of U.S. 59 in Osceola County to close for construction

Return to homepage ×
SIBLEY, Iowa -- A section of U.S. Highway 59 in Osceola County will close July 27 for replacement of a concrete box culvert.
U.S. 59 north of Iowa Highway 9 near Sibley will be closed until October, according to an Iowa Department of Transportation news release.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto Iowa highways 9 and 60.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
