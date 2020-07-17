You are the owner of this article.
Section of U.S. 59 in Osceola County to close for construction
Section of U.S. 59 in Osceola County to close for construction

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A section of U.S. Highway 59 in Osceola County will close July 27 for replacement of a concrete box culvert.

U.S. 59 north of Iowa Highway 9 near Sibley will be closed until October, according to an Iowa Department of Transportation news release.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto Iowa highways 9 and 60.

