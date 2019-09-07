SIOUX CITY -- Two big school expansion projects go before voters on Tuesday, as Storm Lake and Sergeant Bluff-Luton residents will determine if property taxes will be raised to fund the proposed additions.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at one site for each proposal, at the Buena Vista County Courthouse, 215 E. Fifth St., in Storm Lake, and the Sergeant Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Drive, in Sergeant Bluff.
In both cases, school officials say growing enrollment has necessitated the need for new buildings.
Under state law, the measures require a 60 percent "super majority" to win approval.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
The $33 million bond issue is smaller than three previous referendums that didn't come close to passing. The proposal calls for about $26.6 million for a new lower elementary school and around $4.7 million for a new athletic complex. The remainder, about $1.6 million, would go for site improvements.
The proposed elementary school would house grades pre-kindergarten through second grade and would be built between Port Neal Road and South D Street. The current primary school would be demolished and the site turned into greenspace, according to a summary of the proposal on the SB-L website.
The athletic complex would include baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, support buildings, concession stand, restroom and parking.
For a home assessed at $100,000, property taxes would increase roughly $148 per year if the $33 million proposal passes.
Unlike the previous failed measures, the Tuesday measure doesn't call for construction of a new high school. SB-L Superintendent Rod Earleywine said school officials have come to recognize the price tag has been too high for people voting.
STORM LAKE
The Storm Lake measure involves a $15 million plan to construct a new early elementary school. Money from the sale of bonds would enable the district to begin the early elementary school, with three phases ahead. Part of the $15 million would be used for a new middle school gymnasium.
The proposal is roughly half the cost of the bond issue measure that went down to defeat in 2018. A $29 million bond issue received 56.9 percent of the vote, when the district was seeking to build a new school to hold students in pre-kindergarten through first grade in Storm Lake.
If passed, the $29 million bond issue was projected to have increased the property taxes by $148.15 per year on a property with an assessed value of $100,000. The $15 million proposal would instead increase annual taxes by $85 per year on a home assessed at $100,000.