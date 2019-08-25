LE MARS, Iowa -- Four people were seriously injured in a single vehicle wreck just outside Le Mars in Plymouth County Friday night.
A Le Mars Police Department press release said the rollover occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday, on Key Avenue, just north of County Road C-38. The driver of the car was traveling southbound on Key Avenue, and lost control for unknown reasons.
The car entered a ditch, hit an embankment and rolled several times, with all five people ejected from the vehicle.
Keith Ball Jr., 21, of Sioux City, and Deja Archer, 18, of Sioux City, had life threatening injuries and were taken by helicopter to a Sioux City hospital.
Breanna Konz, 18, of Remsen, and Trevon Cross, 18, of Sioux City, had serious injuries and were taken to a Sioux City hospital. Kyrese Weber, 19, of Sioux City, had minor injuries and was taken to Floyd Valley HealthCare in Le Mars.
The driver of the vehicle was not identified in the police release. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident.