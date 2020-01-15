Service suspended at Rodney Post Office

RODNEY, Iowa -- The U.S. Postal Service has suspended service at the Post Office in Rodney because of health and safety concerns.

A Postal Service news release did not elaborate on what those concerns were. The Rodney Post Office is a leased facility, and it is unknown how long it will be closed, the Postal Service said.

Retail services for Rodney residents have been temporarily relocated to the Smithland Post Office, which is open from 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-9 a.m. on Saturday. Retail services also are available online at usps.com.

Post Office box mail will continue to be delivered to the cluster box units already in use in Rodney, a Monona County community of about 60 people. Packages and notice left items may be picked up at the Smithland Post Office.

