Several blocks of Jackson Street in Sioux City getting construction
Several blocks of Jackson Street in Sioux City getting construction

Stock roads construction report
Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Jackson Street will be closed over three blocks for more than a month for construction activities.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division in a Tuesday release announced the closure of Jackson Street between 36th and 39th streets to through traffic, beginning July 6.

A contractor will replace existing sidewalk curb ramps, add new curb and gutter, do concrete panel patching and complete asphalt resurfacing. While the street will be closed to through traffic, access to homes over the blocks will be maintained for residents.

The work has an estimated completion in mid-August.

