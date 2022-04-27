Shed, tractors destroyed in rural Le Mars fire

LE MARS, Iowa -- A shed and three tractors were destroyed Wednesday in the latest of a string of destructive grass fires pushed by strong winds in Plymouth County.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were called out at 3:30 p.m. to a grass fire at 24221 190th St., about nine miles west of Le Mars. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread to a shed containing the tractors and a grove of trees next to a field of corn stubble.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the building fire, and a brush truck put out the fire in the trees, Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper said. A tractor and disc were used to protect the west side of the property and the field. The shed and tractors were destroyed. Firefighters were on the scene for three hours.

Le Mars units were assisted by the Akron and Merrill fire departments, which brought water and personnel to the scene. The Orange City Fire Department covered Le Mars to respond to any other fire calls. Kellen Tree Service cut down trees to help firefighting efforts.

The fire started when winds gusting to more than 20 mph reignited an old burn pit that was burnt last week. Schipper asked burn pit owners who have burned in the last week to cover their pits with dirt to protect against rekindling.

Wednesday's call came after a windy weekend in which firefighters from Le Mars and other Plymouth County communities responded to 11 grass fires on Saturday. Winds gusting to more than 50 mph downed power lines and pushed flames across vegetation dried out from a lack of spring precipitation. One of the fires destroyed a home and outbuildings at a property in rural Merrill.

A burn ban issued Monday in Plymouth County remains in effect, Schipper said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.