Sheldon company pays $6,000 penalty for digging violations

DES MOINES -- A Sheldon, Iowa, contractor has agreed to pay a $6,000 civil penalty for damaging an underground natural gas pipeline and violating Iowa's One Call law.

Attorney General Tom Miller on Tuesday announced resolution of a lawsuit against ID Excavating and Tiling. The lawsuit said that in November 2019, ID Excavating failed to give a 48-hour notice of planned excavations to install drainage tile in Boyden, Iowa. The company dug without having underground utilities located and marked and struck a 2-inch Northern Natural Gas pipeline, causing the loss of service to 277 Mid American Energy customers.

The lawsuit was settled with a consent decree, in which the company admitted the violations, agreed to pay the civil penalty and not violate the One Call law in the future.

According to a news release from Miller's office, lawsuits involving One Call violations committed by contractors in Davis, Marion and Taylor counties also were resolved through consent decrees.

Miller's office also announced that it has sent warning letters to several companies accused of failing to locate and mark underground utilities before digging. Companies receiving warnings are Alliant Energy Group, Black Hills Energy, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Mid American Energy and Windstream Communications.

The One Call law requires that anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate underground utilities.

