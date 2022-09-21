Sheldon cyclist hit by car in Sioux County

SHELDON, Iowa — A Sheldon man was injured Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a passing car.
Michael Ahlers, 59, was riding his bicycle west on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon in Sioux County, at 5:20 p.m. According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Roth, 55, of George, Iowa, also was westbound on 280th Street and struck Ahlers' bicycle while attempting to pass him.
Ahlers was transported by ambulance to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center.
Roth was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a motor vehicle too close to a bicyclist.