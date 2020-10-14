Sheldon woman injured in 2-car collision in Hospers

Carlee McGuire, 27, was southbound in Iowa 60 in a Kia Forte at about 5:51 a.m. when her car was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Impala driven by Alexandra Fischer, 26, of Archer, Iowa. According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Fischer was on 400th Street and had stopped at a stop sign in the Iowa 60 median before entering the intersection and colliding with McGuire's car, which entered the west ditch and rolled.