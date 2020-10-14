Sheldon woman injured in 2-car collision in Hospers

HOSPERS, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, woman was injured early Wednesday in a two-car collision on Iowa Highway 60 at Hospers.
Carlee McGuire, 27, was southbound in Iowa 60 in a Kia Forte at about 5:51 a.m. when her car was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Impala driven by Alexandra Fischer, 26, of Archer, Iowa. According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Fischer was on 400th Street and had stopped at a stop sign in the Iowa 60 median before entering the intersection and colliding with McGuire's car, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
McGuire was transported to Orange City Area Health System.
Fischer was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!