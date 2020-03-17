Shuttered Siouxland schools start offering free meals to hungry students

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- In a time when social distancing is the national buzzword, the ability to move trays down lunch lines with friends is gone for weeks ahead.
But some Siouxland schools are providing free grab-and-go meals for students who have been indefinitely dismissed from classes due to coronavirus concerns.
The Storm Lake School District on Tuesday was on the leading edge of districts giving out free meals to children who have no one at home to prepare meals for them. For some students, their best meals of the day came at schools, depending upon family circumstances and "food insecurity" issues, said Storm Lake Superintendent Stacey Cole.
That's why, Cole said, it was important for the district to fill the void, especially for young children, after Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday recommended all K-12 schools close for at least four weeks.
"I do feel good about where we are. We are ready ... I am very, very worried about (the pupils) right now. We know they are scared," Cole said.
Tuesday was the second day of school closures at Storm Lake and other Northwest Iowa. It also was the second day of closure for South Dakota schools, and the first day for South Sioux City and most other districts in Northeast Nebraska.
Like Storm Lake and several other districts, Sioux City and South Sioux City are planning to offer free meals to its students.
"Everybody is really concerned about the situation, since many of our students rely on school lunch for at least one, if not two, meals a day," South Sioux City district spokesman Lance Swanson said. "This is a very unique situation, in that we've never done anything like this before -- nobody has -- and we are still unsure about how long we'll be closed. It's a true team effort, I am so proud of the entire school staff and community,"
In Storm Lake, there was a breakfast option at 7:30 a.m. and also lunch fare. With the midday meal, people could come to the high school at 11:30 a.m., for a grab-and-go style bagged meal, then delivery to 11 neighborhood stops spread through Storm Lake began by buses at 1 p.m.
PHOTOS: Storm Lake CSD administrators hit the streets to give away free meals in wake of COVID-19 closure
The bus drivers would also call out to any students they saw walking in the vicinity, while Cole used a percussion instrument triangle as an improvised dinner bell at some of the bus stops, to pull students in.
To achieve social distancing in the meals distribution, no one comes into the Storm Lake High School, the meals are swiftly passed out, and workers wear protective gloves. Three-fourths of the way into the 60-minute lunch distribution Tuesday, 121 free lunches were handed out.
Dakota Dunes-based Lunchtime Solutions Inc. is providing the meals, which meet nutrition guidelines, in such districts as Storm Lake and South Sioux City. The breakfasts in Storm Lake include fare such as cereal, fruit and milk, while the lunches will have a cold meat sandwich, fruit, vegetable, granola and milk or juice.
The meals project came together so quickly, Cole said, because district officials on Thursday began working long hours in the belief school closures were imminent. Cole said a key factor was recognizing many Storm Lake pupils are the children of working class parents employed in plants and in working night shifts aren't around in the daytime to make meals for family members.
The Tuesday meals in Storm Lake were being picked up at about the time Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide public health disaster emergency, effective at noon, which included limiting mass gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak. Restaurants must not close, but can only have take-out or delivery of meals, which gives lessened options for people -- including students -- to eat.
Reynolds said she took the action to slow the community spread of the virus that already has triggered 23 confirmed Iowa cases, as of Tuesday, and likely will grow in the future. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Other school districts about to embark on continuing free meals during the time classes are not held include Cherokee, Spirit Lake and Woodbury Central.
In the Sioux City school district, Superintendent Paul Gausman said free meals will be given to those age 1-19, without having to prove financial need.
Sixty-nine percent of pupils in the Sioux City district come from low-income households that are eligible to receive lunches at free or reduced prices. In Storm Lake, 70 percent of students qualify.
Gausman said the Sioux City lunch program will begin later this week, with an anticipated site list of more than 20 locations.
Swanson said South Sioux City's grab-and-go meals for breakfast and lunch will be available daily between 8 and 11 a.m. at the middle school and all elementary schools in a walk-up format.
"We are waiting on approval from the Nebraska Department of Education, but we are pretty confident it will begin Wednesday," Swanson said.