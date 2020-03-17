Shuttered Siouxland schools start offering free meals to hungry students

Like Storm Lake and several other districts, Sioux City and South Sioux City are planning to offer free meals to its students.

"Everybody is really concerned about the situation, since many of our students rely on school lunch for at least one, if not two, meals a day," South Sioux City district spokesman Lance Swanson said. "This is a very unique situation, in that we've never done anything like this before -- nobody has -- and we are still unsure about how long we'll be closed. It's a true team effort, I am so proud of the entire school staff and community,"

In Storm Lake, there was a breakfast option at 7:30 a.m. and also lunch fare. With the midday meal, people could come to the high school at 11:30 a.m., for a grab-and-go style bagged meal, then delivery to 11 neighborhood stops spread through Storm Lake began by buses at 1 p.m.

The bus drivers would also call out to any students they saw walking in the vicinity, while Cole used a percussion instrument triangle as an improvised dinner bell at some of the bus stops, to pull students in.

To achieve social distancing in the meals distribution, no one comes into the Storm Lake High School, the meals are swiftly passed out, and workers wear protective gloves. Three-fourths of the way into the 60-minute lunch distribution Tuesday, 121 free lunches were handed out.