Sibley man dies in house fire

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Sibley man died in a house fire here late Sunday.

Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls said the body of Daryl Janssen, 73, was found in a bedroom in his home at 430 10th St. West. Janssen's sister, who also lived at the address, was not at home when the fire started.

Huls said a neighbor called 911 at 11:09 p.m. When firefighters arrived nine minutes later, the southwest corner of the two-story house was engulfed in flames. A search team entered the house, was unable to open the bedroom door and was forced to exit once the fire and heat became too intense.

Janssen's body was found after the fire was under control. The family's dog also died.

Huls said the cause of the fire is still undetermined, but investigators suspect it was electrical. The house is a total loss, and a vehicle parked in the driveway also was damaged.

Huls said Janssen's death was the first structure fire fatality in Sibley in at least 50-75 years.

Sibley firefighters were assisted by the Ashton Fire Department, the Osceola County Ambulance in Sibley, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Sibley's public utilities department.

