 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Single-vehicle crash near Le Mars results in death of driver

  • 0

LE MARS, Iowa -- A driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover that shut down a county road near Le Mars for several hours Thursday.

Emergency personnel were notified of the crash at 6:10 a.m. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the driver was northbound about five miles east of Le Mars on Plymouth County Road K-64 just north of Plymouth County Road C-30. The driver, who was alone, lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled several times become coming to rest in the fence line.

The name of the driver has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

The crash, which closed K-64 for about five hours, remains under investigation.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Car narrowly escapes landslide in southern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News