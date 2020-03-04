You are the owner of this article.
Sioux Center water park named Iowa Outstanding Attraction
Sioux Center water park named Iowa Outstanding Attraction

Siouxnami Waterpark, Sioux Center

The Siouxnami Waterpark in Sioux Center, Iowa, has been named an Outstanding Attraction by the Iowa Tourism Office. The park opened in 2019.

 Provided

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A new Sioux Center water park has been honored with a top Iowa tourism award.

Siouxnami Waterpark was named a 2020 Outstanding Attraction for cities with a population of 10,000 or less at the Iowa Tourism Conference in Des Moines Tuesday.

The water park, which opened in 2019, was one of two entities to receive the Outstanding Attraction honor, which recognizes originality in design, creativity in overcoming challenges, innovation in marketing and measurable impact on community and state tourism.

"It is great to see the Siouxnami Waterpark recognized by the Iowa Tourism Office as an outstanding attraction," Sioux Center city manager Scott Wynja said in a news release. "We are excited about the impact this facility has made not only for the community of Sioux Center, but to the regional area as well."

In the award presentation, the water park was recognized for drawing people from across the region with features and prices that fit every age and budget.

Part of the All Season Center complex, the water park features Iowa's only aquatic zip line as well as a lazy river with a wave feature, a variety of water slides and an aquatic climbing wall. It will open for the season at the end of May.

