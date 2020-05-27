Sioux City area casinos, bars ready to re-open after long COVID-19 shutdown

Winslow expects Siouxlanders who are over age 50 will be the most circumspect about coming back to bars, and that's a group with a lot of disposable income that it will hurt to lose. He's hoping for now to keep the bar filled to the 50-percent capacity allowed, as well as continuing to keep strong takeout sales for a good financial outcome.

The Marquee, a live music venue and bar on the edge of Historic Fourth Street, in a Sunday Facebook post announced that after much consideration, it is not reopening with the full bar at this time.

The post read, "While many factors contributed to our decision, the safety and well-being of our customers and staff alike is and always will be our number one priority. We cannot wait to bring live entertainment back to downtown Sioux City and plan to re-open as soon as we deem fit. The Marquee will continue to be open Sundays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for to-go orders."

Dolan only had one of his four businesses, Marty's, open for takeout during the last few months. Dolan said reopening comes with apprehension on being able to make enough money with only half as many tables or bar stools set to receive customers.

"We had to yank out three or four or five, here or there," he said.