Sioux City area casinos, bars ready to re-open after long COVID-19 shutdown

SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Iowa residents will be able to belly up to the bars, albeit in more spread out fashion, as another element of business and social life reopens Thursday.
Mac Dolan, who owns four bars in Sioux City, on Wednesday said all of them will reopen Thursday, in an admittedly "nervous" time when people are worried about community spread of the novel coronavirus, which was why the drinkeries were shut down two months ago.
Dolan said he's bumped into customers in recent weeks.
"They missed the bars and the socialization," said Dolan, who owns Work & Church Booze Parlor, Teasers Gentlemen's Club, Marty's Tap and Crash Bang Boom Whiskey Hole.
But still, he predicted, "It is not going to be shot after shot and drink after drink.'
However, while some bars will be pouring beer and mixing alcoholic drinks, not all places will open. Owners remain cautious about what they can pull off in terms of seating people, who want to kick out some cobwebs after long weeks out of the public sphere, in a healthy and safe manner.
Back in March as the novel coronavirus began to spread in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued proclamations that closed down schools, certain retail outlets, casinos, and also limited restaurants and bars to takeout orders only. In recent days, Reynolds said the coronavirus pandemic has stabilized enough in the state for her to allow more elements to reopen, but with public health measures to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene.
Restaurants in 77 counties were allowed to re-open on May 1, with the rest in all remaining counties on May 15, although some have been slow to jump back open. The new key opening points are Thursday for bars and Monday for casinos. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City said Wednesday it will welcome back gamblers and diners on June 2.
Jackson Street Brewery in downtown Sioux City always continued offering pick-up drinks once the governor allowed it, which owner Dave Winslow said patrons "really" appreciated. Winslow said he still looks forward to dispensing beer and other drinks from spouts at the bar, rather than going through the detailed task of packaging up orders for takeout.
"We are really excited... It is more the bread and butter to sell from the tap," he said.
Winslow said his discussions with area restaurant and coffee shop owners shows patrons haven't been uniformly swamping those establishments, so he is expecting a similar slow roll at Jackson Street Brewery, once it opens Saturday.
"People are definitely hesitant...This is uncharted territory," Winslow said.
As of midday Wednesday, Iowa's coronavirus website showed 18,356 cases in which people tested positive statewide, and the number of deaths in Iowa stood at 485. There were 21 deaths reported Wednesday, contributing to a continued, steady climb in the seven-day average of daily new virus-related deaths in the state. Nationally, the death toll surpassed 100,000 Wednesday.
Winslow expects Siouxlanders who are over age 50 will be the most circumspect about coming back to bars, and that's a group with a lot of disposable income that it will hurt to lose. He's hoping for now to keep the bar filled to the 50-percent capacity allowed, as well as continuing to keep strong takeout sales for a good financial outcome.
The Marquee, a live music venue and bar on the edge of Historic Fourth Street, in a Sunday Facebook post announced that after much consideration, it is not reopening with the full bar at this time.
The post read, "While many factors contributed to our decision, the safety and well-being of our customers and staff alike is and always will be our number one priority. We cannot wait to bring live entertainment back to downtown Sioux City and plan to re-open as soon as we deem fit. The Marquee will continue to be open Sundays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for to-go orders."
Dolan only had one of his four businesses, Marty's, open for takeout during the last few months. Dolan said reopening comes with apprehension on being able to make enough money with only half as many tables or bar stools set to receive customers.
"We had to yank out three or four or five, here or there," he said.
Dolan brought up that bartenders and servers are worried that with lessened patrons, they won't make enough on tips, which are a good chunk of their income. He used a smattering of profanity in saying Siouxlanders seem divided on how concerning coronavirus is in late May, saying the breakdown is "sort of politics," as some are on watch to reduce spread, while others don't share in that anxiety.
For his view, Dolan said, "I'm a little nervous, and I'm happy to get back to work."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.