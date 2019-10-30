{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City emergency officials are diverting traffic on Interstate 29 near Wesley Parkway after a fire broke out under an interchange bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Iowa Department of Transportation spokesman Dakin Schultz at 3:30 p.m. said a fire started beneath the primary northbound lanes that carry traffic over Perry Creek. The bridge was covered in black soot and a strong odor was present. 

Northbound traffic was being diverted near the I-29 exits at mile markers 147 and 148 in Sioux City, which are near Wesley Parkway, according to the the Iowa Department of Transportation.  Southbound traffic remained opened, but motorists were urged to proceed with caution through the emergency area.

Sioux City police and fire officials were on the scene, along with DOT workers. 

