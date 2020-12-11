Sioux City Board members want district to report number of students in quarantine

SIOUX CITY -- Asserting that the public is watching to determine if Sioux City school district administrators are safely teaching nearly 15,000 pupils during the challenging COVID-19, two school board members are seeking an expansion of absence statistics, such as totals of how many students are in quarantine.

In a Thursday letter to Superintendent Paul Gausman, Sioux City School Board members Dan Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin wrote, "there is a general belief in the community that we (school district) are not fully capturing or reporting accurate COVID and COVID-related information."

Greenwell and Goodvin said the district administrative team should have more transparency in the statistics that are provided in board reports to assess the impact of the coronavirus. They want more than the current practice of absence totals, asserting that a more clear picture on who is out of the buildings would come with sharing more categories of stats, such as the number of students who are in precautionary quarantine, after being in proximity to those who have tested positive.