Sioux City Board members want district to report number of students in quarantine

SIOUX CITY -- Asserting that the public is watching to determine if Sioux City school district administrators are safely teaching nearly 15,000 pupils during the challenging COVID-19, two school board members are seeking an expansion of absence statistics, such as totals of how many students are in quarantine.
In a Thursday letter to Superintendent Paul Gausman, Sioux City School Board members Dan Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin wrote, "there is a general belief in the community that we (school district) are not fully capturing or reporting accurate COVID and COVID-related information."
Greenwell and Goodvin said the district administrative team should have more transparency in the statistics that are provided in board reports to assess the impact of the coronavirus. They want more than the current practice of absence totals, asserting that a more clear picture on who is out of the buildings would come with sharing more categories of stats, such as the number of students who are in precautionary quarantine, after being in proximity to those who have tested positive.
"We believe we need to provide the public with a weekly report that specifically shows the aggregate number of students and staff who are absent for positive COVID tests, COVID quarantines, suspected COVID (awaiting test results) and other non-COVID absence reasons. The community is asking for this information. The district should have all the past information and history of contact tracing, quarantines, positive test results, etc. We do not believe there is any sound logical reason that we should 'hide' the COVID absence or other absence information," the letter says.
This issue had also been raised in the most recent school board meeting on Nov. 23, when Greenwell said he wanted the summary of district absences in a report to be broadened with more virus-related categories.
In a Thursday interview, Greenwell said if the broadened statistics topic is not on the agenda for the next board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, he will raise the issue himself.
"I have no clue what the full COVID numbers are," he said.
In addition to an absence report shared in board meetings, the district since September on each Friday publicizes the number of positive cases determined within the district each week, breaking it down for students and employees.
The latest Friday recap of positive cases showed 12 students and no employees testing positive for the virus.
The previous recap showed three employees and five pupils testing positive for the week ending Dec. 4. The prior week that included the Thanksgiving holiday also had the same exact numbers, three employees and five pupils with positive tests.
Those numbers were a considerable downturn from the prior two weeks, which marked the highest number of cases of the fall semester. Over the week of Nov. 16-20, the number of students who tested positive was 19, while the number of employees was 15. That followed the second week of November, in which 21 employees and 11 pupils tested positive.
In the board meeting on Nov. 23, board members voted against moving to a combination of online and in-person learning for six weeks into January to the time of the second semester. In that meeting, Goodvin sought finishing the first semester in hybrid, while Greenwell voted to remain in-school.
That vote came amid the period when, with rising virus numbers at West Middle, the most substantial district change this year in instruction was playing out. The switch from West Middle in-school to online learning for two weeks was announced on Nov. 14, a practice that ended the Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday break occurred for a chunk of last week.
