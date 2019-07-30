SIOUX CITY -- A downtown intersection is closed Tuesday, after construction workers hit a gas line in the Historic Fourth Street vicinity.
Sioux City Fire Rescue just before 12:30 p.m. on Twitter said the Court and Fourth streets intersection is closed. The tweet said a gas line was struck and emergency crews and MidAmerican Energy workers are at the scene.
The fire agency said people should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
The Sioux City Police Department activity log showed crews were called at 11:05 a.m. to the 1000 block of Fourth Street to investigate an odor.