Sioux City dry again in 2021

SIOUX CITY -- The weather forecast calls for a possible dusting of snow, perhaps as much as an inch, in Sioux City Friday night, a fitting end to a year in which precipitation often came in small doses, if at all.

Barring a surprise blizzard of epic proportions, 2021 will be the second straight year Sioux City sees its yearly precipitation total fall far short of average.

Through Thursday, Sioux Gateway Airport had recorded 22.96 inches of precipitation, more than 6 inches below the normal of 29.27 inches. The year will end as the 37th driest year in records dating back to 1896.

Paired with the 20.08 inches from 2020 -- the 16th driest year on record -- the 43.04 inches makes it the 12th driest two-year period on record.

The two-year dry trend is not enough to get worked up about, said Justin Glisan, Iowa's state climatologist. Climate patterns indicate Iowa has become wetter over the past 30 years, so he doesn't anticipate the dry conditions to continue.

"What we've seen over the recent term is a blip," Glisan said. "We're inclined to see wetter years than drier years. The longer-term trends do show wetter conditions moving forward."

Are the past two years a fluke or the beginning of a changing weather pattern? Two years is not a long enough period from which to draw conclusions, Glisan said.

"Ask me that in five years," Glisan said.

The Sioux City area may be stuck in a dry pattern, but it came immediately after the wettest two-year period in history. Sioux City received 37.77 inches of moisture in 2018 and 33.88 inches in 2019.

"We've been jumping back and forth, but we would need a longer window to detect a pattern," Glisan said.

December will end dry, and would have been drier if not for a rare thunderstorm on the 15th that dropped nearly half an inch of rain on Sioux City. Just 1.5 inches of snow have fallen this month, below the normal of 7.6 inches. For the month, Sioux City has received 0.65 inches of precipitation. The normal is 0.99 inches.

Glisan said this winter is setting up similarly to last year, when a La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean led to higher snow totals in January and February. A similar La Nina is occurring this year, Glisan said, leading to expectations of a buildup of snowpack the first two months of 2022.

Ideally, he said, Siouxland would see that snow melt during a gentle March thaw, allowing the moisture to soak into the soil rather than run off.

Despite the dry year, Northwest Iowa is in better shape than a year ago, Glisan said. Many areas entered 2021 with moisture deficits of 10-14 inches. Aided by some plentiful rains in the fall, those deficits are about 4-6 inches in much of the Sioux City area heading into 2022. The U.S. Drought Monitor's map released Thursday shows of all of Buena Vista County and sections of Woodbury, Plymouth, Ida, Cherokee, O'Brien, Sac and Clay counties in a band of abnormally dry conditions. A small patch in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties is in moderate drought. A year ago, all of Northwest Iowa was in moderate, severe or extreme drought.

"I feel better than I did last year," Glisan said. "We're on much better footing on soil moisture and precipitation deficit-wise than we were last year."

Glisan said it's a coin flip on whether 2022 will begin wetter or drier. The January-March outlook shows an equal chance of below- or above-normal precipitation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.