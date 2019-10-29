SIOUX CITY -- BJ Koch, the Sioux City East High School assistant principal and activities director, has been named the 2019 Iowa Association of Student Councils High School Administrator of the Year.
Koch received the honor at the Iowa Student Leadership Conference in Des Moines on Monday. He was nominated by the East High Student Council, and has held the two East titles since 2007.
IASC Executive Vicki Gray Carstens said in a release said Koch was deservingly selected for his contributions to students at East.
East High student council advisor Michelle Pick in a letter wrote, “He believes in his advisors, coaches and student leaders, and encourages them to take the reins of their own programs, to use their resources to the maximum, to do whatever it takes to encourage student growth and leadership and to further foster a positive school climate.”
Iowa Association of Student Councils is a non-profit student leadership organization that promotes service, citizenship, character, integrity and academics.