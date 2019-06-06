SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City East High School has been named as the winner of the statewide Gay-Straight Alliance of the Year award by the Iowa Safe Schools group.
East will receive the honor at the 10th annual Iowa Safe Schools Spirit Awards in Des Moines on Oct. 4.
According to a release, the Spirit Awards showcase the work of students, educators, individuals, organizations and corporations who have made a significant impact on the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) youth.
“The efforts of these entities have proven life-saving to many queer youth across the state of Iowa. We are thrilled to have such exceptional individuals who stand up for our LGBTQ youth," said Nate Monson, executive director of Iowa Safe Schools.
The East High Gay-Straight Alliance has been in existence for nearly a decade, and has well-attended student-led weekly meetings. Over the last year, students Anna Sewalson was president and Krystina Alvarez was vice president, and Jessica Fielding as the group's adviser.
An East High newsletter recounted pleasure over the Iowa Safe Schools honor: "For the past eight years we have focused on creating a safe place for our LGBTQ+ youth to thrive, and this year we have finally been recognized. We have worked hard to be where we are today, and we thank the students and staff of East High for helping us get here."
Events have included observing a Day of Silence, bake sales and giving out Safe Space stickers to staff that welcome all students in their rooms. Some East students will attend Pride Camp this summer in Des Moines.
The group's application to Iowa Safe Schools said, "The members describe the GSA as not just an after-school group, but as a family of students and teachers that support each other and work together to create safe and affirming spaces for all students."
The mission of Iowa Safe Schools is to provide safe, supportive, and nurturing learning environments and communities for LGBTQ and allied youth through education, outreach, advocacy and victim services.
In other Iowa Safe School awards, the St. Ambrose University PRISM will be honored as Queer Student Organization of the Year and Ryan Penning, who teaches at Valley Southwoods School in West Des Moines, was named Teacher of the Year, for creating a more inclusive and supportive learning environment for LGBTQ youth.