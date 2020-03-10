Sioux City elementary school boundary changes could pass hurdle in April

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board plans to consider approval of redrawn boundary lines at four Sioux City School District elementary schools in April, after one more chance for the public to weigh in this month on the proposal.

Zero people took an opportunity to speak about a pending redrawing of boundary lines during the Monday school board meeting, which was the first such meeting to gauge input following the Feb. 24 airing of a plan that could mean some elementary students beginning school in upcoming years would go to other nearby neighborhood schools.

"Let me encourage all input from parents," board member Monique Scarlett said in the Monday meeting, after it was apparent that no one was speaking on the agenda topic.

Board president Jeremy Saint said another chance for public input will be present at the March 23 board meeting, then the vote on the proposal will likely take place at the April 14 meeting.

The proposal pitched for an August 2022 start could mean some families living near Irving, at 901 Floyd Blvd., and Leeds, at 3919 Jefferson St., would see their children be transported to Bryant and Hunt, in what would be a similar driving distance as they now have.