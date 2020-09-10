Sioux City elementary school shuts down classroom due to coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A classroom of second grade students have been moved from in-school to online learning, after several pupils in the Nodland Elementary School tested positive for the novel coronavirus or exhibited virus symptoms.

A Sioux City School District message to parents Wednesday said the move will last two weeks, and the plan is for students to return to the classroom on Sept. 23. All other students at Nodland, which is in the Morningside area near East High School, will continue to attend school for on-site learning.

"The identities of the individuals with the COVID-19 positive results/symptoms are confidential. Any close contacts have already been notified and given directions about appropriate measures to take in accordance with public health guidelines," the message said.

The district continues to take steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.