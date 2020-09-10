 Skip to main content
Sioux City elementary school shuts down classroom due to coronavirus
Sioux City elementary school shuts down classroom due to coronavirus

Nodland Elementary School

Nodland Elementary School is shown, Friday, in Sioux City, Iowa, July 17, 2020.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A classroom of second grade students have been moved from in-school to online learning, after several pupils in the Nodland Elementary School tested positive for the novel coronavirus or exhibited virus symptoms.

A Sioux City School District message to parents Wednesday said the move will last two weeks, and the plan is for students to return to the classroom on Sept. 23. All other students at Nodland, which is in the Morningside area near East High School, will continue to attend school for on-site learning.

"The identities of the individuals with the COVID-19 positive results/symptoms are confidential. Any close contacts have already been notified and given directions about appropriate measures to take in accordance with public health guidelines," the message said.

The district continues to take steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.

Back during the most recent meeting, Sioux City School Board member Perla Alarcon-Flory said, "I wish we could offer a zero-risk environment," but added the reality is that, while many safety measures are in place, there is the possibility the virus could strike people in the schools.

