Sioux City mall re-opens after closure due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- Customers made purchases for the first time in nearly two months at Southern Hills Mall on Wednesday, which re-opened after closing on March 23 out of concerns for the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Not all stores were immediately opened, as individual merchants are making decisions on whether to open doors and bring back staff. Several dozen people waited at two mall entrances for the 11 a.m. opening, and some made purchases within a few minutes.
"It is good that they are finally letting these stores open," said Joanna Guzman, of Sioux City, who made purchases in two stores before noon.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in high-traffic areas and walkways for public use. Mall workers disinfected and cleaned areas most susceptible to the spread of germs throughout the day.
The mall has asked shoppers to follow some recommendations, such practicing social distancing and staying at least six feet from others, wearing coverings on noses and mouths, and not gathering in groups. Several individual stores, such as Shag, had posted flyers at their entrances with variations on those instructions.
Five teen girls walked in a close group down the main east/west corridor at 11:40 a.m., and a mall official advised them to move to six feet apart, which they did. Right in that vicinity, three stores that adjoin each other, Trade Home, Boot Barn and Zumiez, were all open, while overall about half the Southern Hills Mall stores were open as of noon.
Hours of operation will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Shoppers are encouraged to call ahead and to follow the mall's Facebook (facebook.com/SouthernHillsMall) and Instagram (@SouthernHillsIA) accounts for the latest information.
"We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests," Southern Hills Mall general manger Matt Pawlowski said in a news release a few days ago. "We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19."
