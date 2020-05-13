Sioux City mall re-opens after closure due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Customers made purchases for the first time in nearly two months at Southern Hills Mall on Wednesday, which re-opened after closing on March 23 out of concerns for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Not all stores were immediately opened, as individual merchants are making decisions on whether to open doors and bring back staff. Several dozen people waited at two mall entrances for the 11 a.m. opening, and some made purchases within a few minutes.

"It is good that they are finally letting these stores open," said Joanna Guzman, of Sioux City, who made purchases in two stores before noon.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in high-traffic areas and walkways for public use. Mall workers disinfected and cleaned areas most susceptible to the spread of germs throughout the day.

The mall has asked shoppers to follow some recommendations, such practicing social distancing and staying at least six feet from others, wearing coverings on noses and mouths, and not gathering in groups. Several individual stores, such as Shag, had posted flyers at their entrances with variations on those instructions.